LOOK: Urban Loop project is moving along with steel girders going up

POLK COUNTY – The Urban Loop project in Urbandale is moving along, with steel girders going up on Tuesday.

This is all happening at the I-35/I-80/Iowa 141 flyover ramp in Urbandale at the Urban Loop location (formerly known as Rider Corner). Girder setting will continue for the next couple of months.

Photo courtesy Iowa Dept. of Transportation

When complete, the Urban Loop bridge will be 2,380 ft long and 36 ft wide and carry two lanes of traffic from northbound/eastbound I-35/80 to westbound Iowa 141.

photo courtesy Iowa Dept. of Transportation

This entire project is scheduled to be completed by January 2021.