LOOK: Which Iowa cities use automated traffic enforcement devices?

A 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision ruled that the Iowa Department of Transportation doesn’t have the authority to regulate traffic cameras. Cities made the decision to turn the cameras back on and ticket drivers for speeding.

There are two cities in the metro that actively use automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras: Windsor Heights and Des Moines. Here is a list of every city that uses ATE cameras in Iowa:

Cedar Rapids

Council Bluffs

Davenport

Des Moines

Fort Dodge

Muscatine

Sioux City

Waterloo

Windsor Heights

Legislative Services Agency

Most of the revenue generated from ATE citations support public safety operations or help fund Iowa’s Offset Program.

Iowa is one of 19 states that uses ATE cameras for both speeding and red-light violations. There are five states that only allow red-light ATEs and two that only allow speed ATEs. Eight states prohibit all ATE use altogether.