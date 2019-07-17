Looking back at last year’s devastating tornado in Bondurant

BONDURANT — Just one year ago an EF-2 tornado touched down in the city of Bondurant. It affected a large section of the city’s west side. It leveled homes, snapped trees and sparked a major gas leak. No one was injured but there was quite a bit of damage to clean up.

“You saw so many community members coming out and helping one another. Helping their neighbors. It’s just Iowans being Iowans right? You know, coming out and lending a helping hand and then seeing what the result is today. People are back to relatively normal conditions i would say,” says Bondurant Mayor Curt Sullivan.

People from all over came to help clean-up, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. A year later, it’s hard to tell that a large tornado touched down there. The homes along 2nd Street have been repaired and reconstructed.