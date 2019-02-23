Local News

Lost at Sea: Digital Exclusive of the USS Iowa

Posted: Feb 22, 2019 08:31 PM CST

Updated: Feb 22, 2019 08:31 PM CST

The USS Iowa opened the 'Lost at Sea' exhibit this past fall, showcasing the historic shipwrecks of warships the famous explorer has discovered from all over the world.

Local 5's Elias Johnson recently toured the ship and visited the exhibit and put together this tour as part of a digital experience for viewers.

Coverage continues this Sunday following the Oscars with 'Bringing History Home,' a look at a special friendship between two veterans and a gift one of them made sure made it back to the USS Iowa.  
 

