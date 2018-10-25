Local News

Lucky $1 million lottery winner bought ticket in Davenport

Oct 25, 2018

DAVENPORT - A winning ticket for the Mega Millions was sold at a Davenport Hy-Vee gas station, and now everyone is waiting for that person to come forward and claim the $1 million prize.

Officials from the Lottery were on their way Wednesday to Davenport to review sales receipts and security video from the mini-convenience store. It's not clear what the store's financial bonus will be.

Thousands of other Iowans won money in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday. 

