Lucky $1 million lottery winner bought ticket in Davenport

DAVENPORT - A winning ticket for the Mega Millions was sold at a Davenport Hy-Vee gas station, and now everyone is waiting for that person to come forward and claim the $1 million prize.

Officials from the Lottery were on their way Wednesday to Davenport to review sales receipts and security video from the mini-convenience store. It's not clear what the store's financial bonus will be.

Thousands of other Iowans won money in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.