Luke Bryan coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES — One of country’s biggest stars is making his way back to Iowa this fall.
The Iowa Events center announced via Twitter that Luke Bryan would be coming to Wells Fargo Arena for a concert on Sept. 24.
The two-time CMA Award winner performed in Iowa just last year when he took the to the Grandstand stage at the Iowa State Fair.
Joining him will be guest artists Morgan Wallen and Runaway June. Wallen is no stranger to Iowa either, as he performed with Luke Combs at Wells Fargo Arena this past October and will be performing with Jason Aldean when he heads to the Well next month.
Tickets for Bryan’s concert go on sale Friday.