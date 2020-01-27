Luke Bryan coming to Des Moines

Luke Bryan performs “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

DES MOINES — One of country’s biggest stars is making his way back to Iowa this fall.

The Iowa Events center announced via Twitter that Luke Bryan would be coming to Wells Fargo Arena for a concert on Sept. 24.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT: @LukeBryanOnline brings his Proud to Be Right Here Tour with @MorganWallen and @runawayjune to Wells Fargo Arena on September 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 1/31 at 10am at https://t.co/uLewYtb5o9 pic.twitter.com/p2CMiiykls — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) January 27, 2020

The two-time CMA Award winner performed in Iowa just last year when he took the to the Grandstand stage at the Iowa State Fair.

Joining him will be guest artists Morgan Wallen and Runaway June. Wallen is no stranger to Iowa either, as he performed with Luke Combs at Wells Fargo Arena this past October and will be performing with Jason Aldean when he heads to the Well next month.

Tickets for Bryan’s concert go on sale Friday.