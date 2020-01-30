Lumber company to pay thousands of dollars to state for cutting trees at Iowa state forest

DES MOINES — A lumber company is required to pay the State of Iowa for taking trees from a state forest.

A judge ordered Moravia Hardwoods LLC to pay nearly $26,000 for cutting dozens of trees from Stephens State Forest in Lucas County.

A forestry expert found that 131 trees, mostly white and red oak and black walnut, were cut.

In addition, the company is banned from buying timber for a year after its owner lied on a bond renewal application.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture said in late 2013, private landowners sold to Moravia Hardwoods the rights to timber which are adjacent to Stephens State Forest.

A logger testified he cut only marked trees, but later found out he was cutting on state land and told the company.

The Iowa DNR said a technician saw numerous fresh stumps in the state forest and photographed a Moravia Hardwoods truck with loaded logs.