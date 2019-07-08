Mackenzie Knigge sentenced following death of Jessica Gomez in 2017

FORT DODGE — The second person accused of killing a Webster County woman will spend up to four decades behind bars.

28-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, originally charged with Murder in the First Degree in the death of Jessica Gomez, was sentenced Monday to a maximum prison term of 40 years for her role in Gomez’s death.

Knigge reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that included guilty pleas to three felonies: Attempt to Commit Murder, Robbery in the Second Degree, and Desecration of a Corpse.

Knigge, along with Phillip Williams of Indiana, were charged with murdering Gomez after she was found dead in rural Clare in August 2017. Gomez had been reported missing a few days earlier.

It appeared to detectives that a body was pulled over the edge of the bathtub in Gomez’s apartment, and that “some attempt was made to clean that area…several pieces of electrical cord, cut into short pieces, were located in the bathtub along with the blood…items such as bleach, face masks, and a roll of plastic were located…”, according to court documents.

Judge Bice tells Knigge the court has no tolerance for this type of crime, also says it was significant that she was on probation at the time. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/7J1rLt5AXP — Jacob J. Peklo (@JacobPekloTV) July 8, 2019

Knigge will be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 24 ½ years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Williams pleaded guilty to three charges in April—Attempt to Commit Murder, Abuse of a Human Corpse, and Accessory After the Fact—and was sentenced to a maximum 30 years in prison.