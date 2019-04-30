Maddie Poppe to perform at 2019 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES - Iowa native and 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe will kick off the 2019 Iowa State Fair with a free concert.
Poppe will perform on August 8 at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater following the release of her debut album on May 17, titled "Whirlwind".
WHIRLWIND 5.17 pic.twitter.com/A7pNbfuOUO— Maddie Poppe (@MaddiePoppe) April 22, 2019
Popular country artists coming to the free stages include Brandon Lay, Ross Ellis and Tyler Rich.
Complete lineup of free entertainment at the 2019 Iowa State Fair
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
August 8 Maddie Poppe
August 9 Ned LeDoux
August 10 Logan Mize
August 11 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
August 12-13 Hairball
August 14 Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
August 15 Brandon Lay
August 16 Country Gold
August 17 Ross Ellis
August 18 Tyler Rich
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
August 8-9 Matt’s Family Jam
August 10 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
August 11-12 A Cappella Group Kazual
August 13-17 Ron Diamond
August 18 Unspoken
MidAmerican Energy Stage
August 8-18 Vocal Trash
August 8 The Wild Feathers
August 9 The Nadas
August 10-11 Sweet Tea Trio
August 12 Prince Tribute “The Purple Xperience”
August 13 Jamestown Revival
August 14 Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses
August 15 Flatland Cavalry
August 16 Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue
August 17 KIX
August 18 Nelson
Fun Forest Stage
August 8-18 The Dollipops
August 8-18 The Rubber Chicken Show
