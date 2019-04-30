Maddie Poppe to perform at 2019 Iowa State Fair

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES - Iowa native and 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe will kick off the 2019 Iowa State Fair with a free concert.

Poppe will perform on August 8 at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater following the release of her debut album on May 17, titled "Whirlwind".

Popular country artists coming to the free stages include Brandon Lay, Ross Ellis and Tyler Rich.

Complete lineup of free entertainment at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 8 Maddie Poppe

August 9 Ned LeDoux

August 10 Logan Mize

August 11 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

August 12-13 Hairball

August 14 Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

August 15 Brandon Lay

August 16 Country Gold

August 17 Ross Ellis

August 18 Tyler Rich

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 8-9 Matt’s Family Jam

August 10 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 11-12 A Cappella Group Kazual

August 13-17 Ron Diamond

August 18 Unspoken

MidAmerican Energy Stage

August 8-18 Vocal Trash

August 8 The Wild Feathers

August 9 The Nadas

August 10-11 Sweet Tea Trio

August 12 Prince Tribute “The Purple Xperience”

August 13 Jamestown Revival

August 14 Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

August 15 Flatland Cavalry

August 16 Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue

August 17 KIX

August 18 Nelson

Fun Forest Stage

August 8-18 The Dollipops

August 8-18 The Rubber Chicken Show