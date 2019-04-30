Local News

Maddie Poppe to perform at 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES - Iowa native and 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe will kick off the 2019 Iowa State Fair with a free concert.

Poppe will perform on August 8 at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater following the release of her debut album on May 17, titled "Whirlwind". 

Popular country artists coming to the free stages include Brandon Lay, Ross Ellis and Tyler Rich. 

Complete lineup of free entertainment at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 8                               Maddie Poppe

August 9                               Ned LeDoux

August 10                            Logan Mize

August 11                            Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

August 12-13                      Hairball

August 14                            Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

August 15                            Brandon Lay

August 16                            Country Gold

August 17                            Ross Ellis

August 18                            Tyler Rich

 

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 8-9                           Matt’s Family Jam

August 10                            2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 11-12                      A Cappella Group Kazual

August 13-17                      Ron Diamond

August 18                            Unspoken

 

MidAmerican Energy Stage

August 8-18                        Vocal Trash

August  8                              The Wild Feathers

August 9                               The Nadas

August 10-11                      Sweet Tea Trio

August 12                            Prince Tribute “The Purple Xperience”

August 13                            Jamestown Revival

August 14                            Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

August 15                            Flatland Cavalry

August 16                            Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue

August 17                            KIX

August 18                            Nelson

Fun Forest Stage

August 8-18                        The Dollipops

August 8-18                        The Rubber Chicken Show

