Madison County prohibits wind turbines from being built for the next year

WINTERSET — A moratorium approved by a 2-1 vote by county supervisors will prevent any wind turbines from being built in Madison County for one year.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the measure at their meeting Tuesday morning.

The moratorium prevents any future application to come in and put up wind turbines until October of 2020.

The wind turbine debate has been going on for a while, especially after the Madison County Board of Health passed a resolution saying wind turbines should be at least 1.5 miles away from a residence.