Mahaska County Jail inmate in critical condition after being found hanging in cell

According to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, jailers found an inmate hanging in her cell Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. and cut her down before starting live-saving measures.

The inmate was transported by ambulance to the Mahaska Health Hospital and then flown to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines where she is listed in critical condition.

The inmate has been identified as 33-year-old Krystal Lynn Doud of Searsboro, who was being held at the jail on forgery, identify theft, parole violation and drug charges.

The jail was assisted by the Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, and the incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Iowa DCI.