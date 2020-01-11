Major snowfall slowing down Court Ave. on Friday night

DES MOINES — The snow isn’t stopping some brave Iowans from enjoying their Friday night after the first major snow event hit central Iowa.

Winter weather conditions in the metro are making for tricky travel situations on major interstates and highways this weekend.

“Well, girls weekend, doesn’t matter what the weather is going to be like. Hanging with my two friends, 53 years of friendship in the combined two friendships, so snow rain, sleet, we’ll take it,” Chicago native Emily Kath said.

The Iowa DOT said that they are prepared for winter storms like this, with over 100 sheds around the state holding 225,000 tons of salt.