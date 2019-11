Wednesday is National Caregiver Recruitment Day, and Senior Helpers is looking for individuals in the community to help local seniors.

Senior Helpers is looking for individuals who would keep seniors company and run errands for one up to 40 hours a week.

National Caregiver Recruitment Day will take place Wednesday, November 20th 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2951 86th Street in Urbandale.

For more information about becoming a senior helper or Senior Helpers Caregivers, click here.