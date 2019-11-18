Making a house a home this Thanksgiving

DES MOINES – This Thursday, you can help ten metro families as they start their new lives in a new home at the Women Empowering Families ThanksGIVING event.

“Every year, we have a group of women that get together to really help the families that we serve, make their house a home. We have this tagline that says home is everything. And if you know anything about your home, what makes it a home is not just the walls and the door and the windows but the people, the memories, the special things that you have inside of it,” said Hannah Landgraf, Director of Advancement for Anawim Housing Supportive Services, “So as we move people out of homelessness, it’s nice to show up to have some things in your home, a bed, a comfort, or some silverware. By no means is that the end of the road, but it’s certainly a nice start as people make that transition.”

You can RSVP to attend the Thursday, November 21st event online. Guests are asked to bring a new household item to be gifted to an Anawim tenant in need. The event will start at 5 pm at The Thoreau Center in Des Moines.

For a complete list of suggested household donations and to learn more about becoming a Women Empowering member or information about Anawim services click here.