Making the switch to plants

CLIVE— If you’ve thought of taking on a whole food plant based diet, but don’t know how to get started then a free class by Brightside Kitchen can show you how.

Saturday, December 14th, Brightside Kitchen in Clive will hold a free introductory class to answer your questions, share about health and environmental benefits of this diet, and then you can try your hand at cooking.

This free class will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and attendees are asked to RSVP on Brightside Kitchen’s event page on Facebook.