Mama Lacona’s Restaurant closing at the end of the month

URBANDALE – A Des Moines metro Italian restaurant announced it will close it’s doors at the end of August. Mama Lacona’s Restaurant first opened in 1957 on 121st Street in Urbandale.

The owners, Jim and Katie Lacona, the original Mama Lacona’s grandson and his wife, say they made the decision due to health issues Jim is facing.

“Its going to be so hard to see people come in,” Jim Lacona said. The couple say they are thankful for their time serving up food they love to a community that has supported Mama Lacona’s Restaurant for over half a century.

Katie Lacona told Local 5, “It’s been a great experience, a whirlwind, but a good whirlwind. We love everybody and we want to say ‘thank you’.”

According to the restaurant’s website, they are no long serving lunch in the remaining days. You can find a link to their website with their menu and hours here.