Man accused of animal hoarding declines plea deal

DES MOINES — A man that had 380 cats found in and around his Madrid home has rejected a plea deal and will proceed to trial.

66-year-old Dennis Carlson is facing eight total charges: Five counts of Animal Neglect — No Death or Serious Injury and three counts of Failure to Dispose of a Dead Animal. Polk County deputies were called to a property on NW 158th Ave in June and observed an overwhelming number of cats.

66-year-old Dennis Carlson

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says 186 living and 194 deceased cats were found on the property. Nine had to be humanely euthanized because of the “toxic” condition of the home and “irremediable suffering”, plus 10 more died while in the care of ARL.

“This is by far the worst hoarding case ARL Iowa has seen in more than 10 years. It’s absolutely horrendous. I don’t even have the words to describe how bad this is,” ARL CEO Tom Colvin said in June. “We were already over-capacity prior to this rescue with more than 1,100 cats in our care, so we are going to need a lot of help from the public with this one.”

90 of the cats have been adopted into new homes, 24 are currently available for adoption and 35 more have been transferred to other shelters for adoption, according to the ARL.

Carlson’s next court hearing is scheduled for November 7.