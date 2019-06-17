Man allegedly poses as teenager on social media to get sexually explicit photos

ALBIA – An Oskaloosa man has been arrested and is facing many charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sex abuse.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Albia police officers arrested Andrew James Richardson, 30, on June 12. Richardson is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

The charges against Mr. Richardson follow a complaint made to the Albia Police Department. The complainant reported that sexually explicit photographs of a juvenile female were sent to a social media user, who described himself as a 16-year-old boy. Using the information provided by the complainant, Richardson was identified as the owner of the social media account.

During the investigation, Richardson was found to be in possession of sexually explicit photographs depicting juvenile females. Additionally, evidence was discovered that showed sexual contact between Richardson and a juvenile female.

The investigation into the activities of Richardson continues.