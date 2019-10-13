Man arrested after driving double the speed limit on I-235

DES MOINES — A man is in jail after a high-speed chase on I-235 early Sunday morning.

Police stopped Joshua Waddy, an Albert Lea, Minn. native, for speeding just off of 8th street in West Des Moines at around 1:47 Sunday morning, where they say he later drove off.

After he left, Waddy continued on I-235 westbound, where police say he was driving twice the speed limit- 120 in a 60. Police tried to pull him over, but he did not. The chase ended with Waddy crashing into a utility box and light pole.

Among the charges are eluding, speeding by 25 miles per hour or more and OWI- third offense.