Man arrested, charged with three counts of murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES — The victims of a triple homicide have been identified as 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

All three were residing at 1003 Day St. in Des Moines

Des Moines Police Department detectives have arrested 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez in connection to the case. He has been charged with three counts of murder. He also lived at 1003 Day St. There is no indication of any domestic relationship between EsquivelLopez and the victims. Esquivel-Lopez is being transported to the Polk Co Jail at this time.

According to Des Moines police, they received a call around 11 p.m. for three deceased people inside a residence in the 1000 block of Day Street. When officers arrived on scene, they were able to confirm two children and one adult were found deceased.

Police say all three sustained gunshot injuries, and that a cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy.

“At this time, persons with relevant information regarding activity at the residence, including the 911 caller, have been identified,” police said in a news release. “Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to examine evidence, interview witnesses, and follow investigative leads.”

There is not an ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

