Man arrested in connection to armed robbery

MARSHALLTOWN – A man was arrested early Monday morning for armed robbery.

According to a press release from the Marshalltown Police Department, an employee of Zamora Fresh Market reported that he was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen around 4:00 a.m. Police located the car a short time later near the intersection of 6th Street and Jerome Street.

An officer on patrol remembered seeing a vehicle in the area right before the robbery. They were able to identify a the suspect using surveillance cameras in the area. The suspect is 30-year-old Samuel Williams. He was brought into custody on an unrelated warrant shortly after. After he was interviewed by police, he was arrested for Robbery in the First Degree.

Williams is being held in the Marshall County Jail to await his initial court appearance.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.