Man backs into retention pond in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES — A man is safe and sound after backing into a retention pond Sunday.

According to the West Des Moines Fire Department’s Mike Whitsell, a young woman was teaching her boyfriend to drive when he accidentally put the car in reverse and ended up backing into a nearby retention pond. The woman was not in the car.

The WDSM Fire Department responded to a call at 5:36 p.m. Sunday. The car was three fourths submerged with the man sitting on the exposed spot when they arrived, according to Whitsell.

The man was rescued with no injuries; he was just “cold and wet.”

