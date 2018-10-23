Man burns books in Orange City after gay pride parade Video

ORANGE CITY - The ACLU of Iowa is raising concern over a man videotaping himself while burning books from the Orange City Library after a gay pride parade over the weekend.

The post is from a local religious group called "Rescue the Perishing." In the 26 minute video, the man can be seen burning some books that have LGBTQ content. Orange City made national headlines earlier this year after a pastor circulated a petition to try to put LGBTQ content in the library in a special section.

The man in the video said that he checked out two children's books from the library, and then he burns them on the video. Some Orange City residents are upset at this type of protest.