Man charged in July crash that killed motorcyclist

DES MOINES – A man is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after a motorcyclist hit his pickup truck in July.

Records show that 23-year-old Samuel Canfield was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday. He was bonded out later that day.

59-year-old Timothy Gruis of Des Moines was driving his motorcycle when Canfield allegedly failed to yield to the right of way. Canfield was driving southbound on SW 11th Street when he entered the intersection at Amos Avenue. Gruis was driving eastbound on Amos Avenue and collided with the passenger side of the truck.