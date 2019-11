EAST VILLAGE — A man was charged after tearing down and burning a pride flag hanging outside The Blazing Saddle in the East Village.

32-year-old Daniel Rosemark was charged with committing a hate crime, reckless use of fire and possession of a controlled substance.

According to one of the owners of the East Village bar, it happened early Wednesday morning after bar close.

Rosemark is being held in the Polk County Jail.