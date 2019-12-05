Man charged with murder, robbery in fatal shooting outside Lu Verne bank

LU VERNE — A man has been arrested and charged in a Wednesday robbery and fatal shooting outside a Kossuth County bank.

The Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center responded around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on a call of a possible shooting at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne.

Emergency personnel responded to find 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar of Algona lying on the sidewalk in front of the bank, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville has been arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

A criminal complaint states that Williams was caught on surveillance video exiting a vehicle with a dark-colored backpack and a large handgun.

“The suspect then fired the handgun at the victim several times and then fled the scene,” the complaint reads.

Witnesses described a dark-colored or black vehicle that sped away from the scene, which was later identified as a rental car with a Michigan license plate.

Around 9:30 a.m., DOT officers and other law enforcement made a traffic stop at mile marker 158 on Interstate 35 of a black SUV with no front license plate drive by a black male.

The driver inside, Williams, matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

Investigators were able to locate items such as boots, zip ties and a coat in the area traveled between Lu Verne and the location of the traffic stop.

Williams is currently being held at the Kossuth County Jail.