Man dies after car hits him in Des Moines

DES MOINES – A man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night.

Des Moines Police and Des Moines Fire responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle around 9:27 p.m. in the 800 block of SW 9th Street.

First responders found a 62-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle heading southbound across the SW 9th viaduct over the Raccoon River. The Des Moines resident was taken to Methodist Hospital and died on Saturday.

Police say witness statements indicate the man was sitting in the road before the crash. At this time, driver impairment and distracted driving do not appear to be contributing factors.