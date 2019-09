CALHOUN COUNTY – A Lytton man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 7 just south of Pomeroy.

Iowa State Patrol says Gary Pudenz was heading west on Highway 7. He pulled away from the stop sign in front of Mitchell Stief of Cherokee who was heading north on Highway 4.

ISP says Pudenz was pronounced dead at the scene. Stief was treated for minor injuries.