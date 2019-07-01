Man dies after getting into motorcycle accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — A man is dead after getting into a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call just before 7 p.m. on Sunday of a report of a personal injury motorcycle accident in the 2400 block of Hwy. 5, near the Marion/Monroe County line. Responding agencies included the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Bussey Fire and Rescue.

The initial investigation shows that a 2001 Harley Davidson, operated by Kevin Lee VanPolen, of Attica, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 5 at a high rate of speed, according to deputies. As the motorcycle was heading toward a curve, it left the roadway and VanPolen was thrown from the motorcycle and entered the east ditch. VanPolen sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.