Man dies after getting trapped under a trailer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources wants to remind boaters to stay safe this holiday. The Fourth of July weekend tends to be the busiest period on Iowa waters, and the DNR has some tips on how you can stay safe this Independence Day.

"We urge boaters…including passengers…to remain alert to activity around them,” advises Susan Stocker, boating law administrator for the Department of Natural Resources. "Don't overload your craft. The U.S. Coast Guard, along with manufacturers, determines the capacity of each boat and it is visible on virtually all boats. Watch for objects at or just below the surface. The rain and runoff may have washed logs or other debris into the water or moved previous obstacles to different locations.”