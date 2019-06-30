Man dies after getting trapped under a trailer

MARION COUNTY – A man has died after a trailer accident on Saturday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s department, a 911 call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a man trapped under a trailer on Story Drive. When rescue personnel arrived, they started life-saving measures on Richard Shilling. Shilling had been working under a heavy equipment trailer when the jack supporting the trailer failed and landed on him. Despite the life-saving efforts, Shilling died.

Several agencies helped on scene, including Mercy Air Ambulance and Columbia EMS.

