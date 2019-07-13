Man dies after overnight crash

DES MOINES – Firefighters and police are looking into a crash that happened early Saturday morning on Highway 5.

Crews were called to check on a single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. When they got there, they found an SUV had left the roadway and hit a concrete bridge support beam.

Detectives believe the driver of the car was speeding and left the roadway.

At this time, the man’s name and age are not being released until his family members are notified.

This story will be updated as we learn more.