Man dies in two-car crash

MARSHALL COUNTY – One man is dead after a two-car crash in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 4:15 p.m. near 2612 Reed Avenue and Highway 14 when Wilma Perkins was turning into the driveway south of Highway 30. That’s when Sheryl Stalzer slammed into the rear of Perkins on Highway 14. Paul Perkins, who was not wearing his seat belt, was killed in the crash.

Wilma Perkins was injured in the crash and taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Sheryl and Lane Stalzer were also injured. They were taken to UnityPoint in Marshalltown.