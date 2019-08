DES MOINES – A man found with multiple injuries in Des Moines is dead.

Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department found the man barely alive under the University Bridge over the Neal Smith Trail on Saturday. Parizek says he’s not sure how long the man had been there, but he had visible scrapes and head injuries.

Medics transported him to a hospital where he died.

It’s believed that he fell, but detectives are still investigating the incident. The man’s identity has not been confirmed.