Man found with gunshot wounds on Euclid Ave

DES MOINES — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving down Euclid Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1200 Euclid Avenue. Police say the man is 20 years old. He has multiple gunshot wounds, but none life-threatening according to Des Moines police. At least one of those wounds is in his leg.

His identity is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it’s “way too early” to tell if the shooting was random or targeted.

“A few theories we’re kicking around right now are road rage or targeted,” Parizek said.

Parizek says two vehicles were involved in the incident. An interaction between the them led to the suspect getting out of his car and firing several shots into the other.

The description of the suspect’s vehicle isn’t solid, but police believe it to be an SUV.

“It’s a good thing to have a lot of witnesses, oftentimes though some people might see something right before the shooting happens or see something right after a shooting happens and then they all get different pieces, different perspectives. It’s all very important to us,” Parizek said.

Police are advising the public to stay away from Euclid Ave as police and detectives investigate the scene.