DES MOINES — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the south-side of Des Moines Friday night.

Officers responded just after 8 PM to the Willow Park Apartments, near the intersection of Chaffee and Army Post Road.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to MercyOne.

Police told Local 5 they are interviewing witnesses and following up on suspect information.

