Man hit by dump truck in downtown Des Moines dies

DES MOINES — A man hit by a dump truck in late January died from his injuries Thursday.

50-year-old Mitchellville resident Michael Monkmeier was hit by a dump truck at 8th Street and Grand Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to police, the investigation determined that the driver, 71-year-old Cedar Rapids Jerry Bemer of Cedar Rapids, was turning northbound on 8th Street from Grand Avenue. Monkmeier was walking eastbound in the crosswalk across 8th Street.

Bemer has been charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in A Crosswalk.