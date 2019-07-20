Man hit by train in downtown Des Moines overnight

DES MOINES – A 26-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in downtown Des Moines early Saturday morning.

According to Des Moines investigators, it happened a little after midnight at 3rd and Vine Street. They got a call of a report about a pedestrian hit by a train. When they got there, rescue personnel learned that the man walked around the lowered traffic signal arms while the train was passing, and he was hit.

Police are still investigating what happened. The victim’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.