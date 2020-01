DES MOINES — A man is in critical condition following an accident involving a dump truck in downtown Des Moines Wednesday morning.

It happened near 8th Street and Grand Avenue, which is currently closed off.

Details are slim, but a Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson tell Local 5 that a 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a spinal injury and lacerations.

