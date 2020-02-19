Man imprisoned for burning LGBTQ flag faces indecent exposure charge

NEVADA — The man convicted of committing a hate crime in Ames has a new charge to include on his wrap sheet.

While serving time for his other offenses, Adolfo Martinez, 30, exposed himself on multiple occasions to female detention officers (DOs) at the Story County Jail.

The criminal complaint says the behavior began Nov. 23, 2019 and lasted a little over a month.

An example from the complaint alleges that Martinez knowingly masturbated in front of a DO while in the bathroom. The bathroom is monitored via security cameras by DOs and has a privacy curtain for inmates to use. Martinez pulled the curtain back so he was fully exposed, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, this instance was the first of five separate instances of “sexually gratifying behavior” that was discovered during the investigation into the claims.

The complaint also says Martinez would make comments to female DOs on “how good they smelled” or that he would be waiting naked for them to see.

He is charged with one count of Indecent Exposure. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.