Man injured after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning

DES MOINES — A person was injured after being hit by a car while walking Wednesday morning.

Polk County deputies got a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. about a car versus pedestrian accident in the 4900 block of NE 22nd St. As deputies arrived on scene they located one person, 52-year-old Mario Ramirez.

Deputies reported that Ramirez was walking south on NE 22nd St when the vehicle struck him.

Ramirez had recently been released from the Polk County Jail and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old William Birt did not suffer any injuries.

Birt immediately called 911 when the incident happened, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are not expected to file charges against Birt.