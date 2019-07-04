Man injured by boat propeller in Des Moines marina

DES MOINES — A man has been injured by a boat propeller at the Birdland Marina in Des Moines and transported to the hospital.

Des Moines Fire says a man and woman on a raft were struck by a boat propeller. The woman on the raft is okay but the man was taken by paramedics after people in the area removed them from the water.

The man suffered a serious injury to his lower extremity. DSM Fire saying the man’s foot was possibly amputated by the boat’s propeller.

