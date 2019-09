DES MOINES — Police say an armed man that approached officers has been injured following an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 2300 block of Terrace Road before the suspect jumped into the Raccoon River, according to police.

Multiple shots were fired by the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

A nearby railroad was shut down during the investigation.

The was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.