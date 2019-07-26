Man killed after being hit by train in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE — A man was killed after being hit by a train in Fort Dodge early Friday morning, according to police.

The Webster County Telecommunications Center had first received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad around 4:25 a.m. Friday that a train had struck a pedestrian. Fort Dodge police and fire personnel responded and found a male lying next to the railway just south of Leah Lane.

Medics and officers began medical treatment. The male was pronounced dead shortly after that.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the male was lying near the traveled portion of the railway as the train was approaching from the west.

Once the individual was spotted on the track, train operators began emergency braking procedures and tried to alert the man. Their efforts prompted no response from the man.

The Fort Dodge Police Department contacted the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department since the accident happened on railroad property.