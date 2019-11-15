Man killed in Nevada industrial accident identified

NEVADA — Police have identified the man killed in an industrial accident Thursday in Nevada.

First responders were dispatched Thursday to Verbio North America on a report of a male being pinned under equipment. The man, identified as Carlos Mauricio Partillo Montufar, was located and extricated from the site.

Montufar died as a result.

According to police, Montufar’s last known address was South West City, Mo., but coworkers stated he is from Honduras.

Montufar was an employee of Midwest Tank Company, a subcontractor of Weston & Associates LLC in Ohio.

Montufar was not a Verbio employee.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy on Montufar’s body.