Man killed in Nevada industrial accident identified

NEVADA — Police have identified the man killed in an industrial accident Thursday in Nevada.
First responders were dispatched Thursday to Verbio North America on a report of a male being pinned under equipment. The man, identified as Carlos Mauricio Partillo Montufar, was located and extricated from the site.
Montufar died as a result.
According to police, Montufar’s last known address was South West City, Mo., but coworkers stated he is from Honduras.
Montufar was an employee of Midwest Tank Company, a subcontractor of Weston & Associates LLC in Ohio.
Montufar was not a Verbio employee.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy on Montufar’s body.