Local News

Man killed in Saturday crash on I-235

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 11:55 AM CDT

Man killed in Saturday crash on I-235

DES MOINES - A large portion of I-235 Eastbound in Des Moines was closed Saturday afternoon while police investigated a serious crash.

According to a post from Des Moines Police, I-235 EB was closed from 63rd Street to 42nd Street.

Police say a multi-vehicle crash near the 4200-block of I-235 EB caused the closure.

Local 5 has learned that 2 cars were involved in the accident and 2 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a personal injury accident in the 4700 block of I-235 eastbound.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle operated by 81-year-old Des Moines resident John M. Severino Sr. went out of control, crossing multiple lanes of traffic and striking one other vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a concrete wall on the south side of I-235.

Severino, Sr. was ejected from the driver seat and hit the wall.

Severino, Sr. was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in critical condition.

On Sunday evening, Severino, Sr. died as a result of the injuries sustained in this crash. Severino, Sr. was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of this crash.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting a technical investigation of this crash. At this time, there is no additional information available to share.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected