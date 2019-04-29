Man killed in Saturday crash on I-235 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic is being diverted at I-235 EB near 63rd Street, according to Des Moines Police. (Photo Courtesy: Iowa DOT) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic is being diverted at I-235 EB near 63rd Street due to a crash near I-235 EB and 42nd Street. (Photo Courtesy: Iowa DOT) [ + - ] Video

DES MOINES - A large portion of I-235 Eastbound in Des Moines was closed Saturday afternoon while police investigated a serious crash.

According to a post from Des Moines Police, I-235 EB was closed from 63rd Street to 42nd Street.

Police say a multi-vehicle crash near the 4200-block of I-235 EB caused the closure.

Local 5 has learned that 2 cars were involved in the accident and 2 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a personal injury accident in the 4700 block of I-235 eastbound.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle operated by 81-year-old Des Moines resident John M. Severino Sr. went out of control, crossing multiple lanes of traffic and striking one other vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a concrete wall on the south side of I-235.

Severino, Sr. was ejected from the driver seat and hit the wall.

Severino, Sr. was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in critical condition.

On Sunday evening, Severino, Sr. died as a result of the injuries sustained in this crash. Severino, Sr. was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of this crash.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting a technical investigation of this crash. At this time, there is no additional information available to share.