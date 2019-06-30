Man missing after colliding with Iowans’ boat in Lake of the Ozarks accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO — A man is missing and another is seriously injured after two boats collided at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. There were four people in one boat and two in the other, two people being from Atlantic, Iowa.

One boat was traveling downstream when it collided with the other traveling upstream around 10 p.m.

The driver of the first boat was 62-year-old Kelly Wise of Atlantic, Iowa. He sustained only minor injuries. Police records show that he was arrested at 11:30 p.m., and is being held in the Miller County Jail.

The passenger in the first boat was Tammy Wise also of Atlantic. She sustained moderate injuries. Both she and the driver were transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Bradley Siebeneck of Holts Summit, Missouri was the driver of the second boat which had three other passengers. Siebeneck and Brian Basham of Eldon, Missouri had only minor injuries. 37-year-old Nathan Sneller of Jefferson City, Missouri is in serious condition. He was transported to a university hospital.

39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene, Missouri is still missing after the incident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted that their dive team is still searching.