Man pleads not guilty in deadly car crash last fall

DES MOINES — A Polk County man has pleaded not guilty for his role in a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Polk County last fall.

Aaron Lehman is charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Tracy Gugger’s death.

Deputies said on November 25, Lehman drove a truck in the 13000 block of Northwest 16th Street. They say Lehman’s truck crashed into the back of a vehicle Gugger drove. They said Lehman was driving 75 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, and was on the phone at the time of the crash.

Deputies said by the time Lehman perceived Gugger’s was slowed, it was too late to avoid the crash.

Lehman was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday, and was released shortly thereafter.