Man sent to hospital with serious burns after boat catches on fire

GRIMES – A man was sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon after he was seriously burned from his boat catching on fire.

According to Polk County authorities, a 911 call came in around 2:16 p.m. reporting a boat on fire at a home in Grimes. The caller said that David Boots was working on his boat as it was parked in his garage when the engine caught on fire.

The Johnston/Grimes Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the garage and reported there was minimal damage.

Boots was transported to a local hospital for serious burns.