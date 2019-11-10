Man sentenced 100 years in prison for death of 8-month-old daughter

DES MOINES — A 19-year-old man will serve 100 years for the death of his 8-month-old daughter.

Jayden Straight of Des Moines pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several related charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors on Friday.

Straight will serve the maximum sentence for each charge.

Straight turned himself in on July 15, 2018 after his 8-month-old daughter, Raija Straight, died of injuries police investigators say were from an assault.

According to criminal complaints, doctors at Mercy Medical Center advised Des Moines police investigators that Raija had injuries “from a deliberate assault and could not be explained as unintentional or accidental”.

Such injuries included multiple skull fractures, a ruptured spleen, several broken ribs and massive retina hemorrhaging.