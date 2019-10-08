Man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide

DES MOINES — The suspect in a fatal 2018 Des Moines crash has pleaded guilty, but will avoid going to prison.

Grant Uhe, 35, was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide by Reckless Vehicle in April 2018 after police say he drove 75 mph in a 30 mph zone, hitting and killing 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox on the city’s east side.

19-year-old Tyler Wilcox was hit and killed in a car crash on April 19, 2018

Uhe was driving his truck northbound on E 29th St as Wilcox was traveling west on E Madison Ave the morning of April 19, 2018, according to court documents. Police obtained footage from a nearby gas station that showed Wilcox’s vehicle stopping at the stop sign, and Uhe driving “well over the posted speed limit”.

Uhe pleaded guilty Tuesday to his charge of Vehicular Homicide by Vehicle and was sentenced to a suspended 10-year prison term plus two years of probation.

$150,000 in restitution was ordered to be payed to Wilcox’s family.

Prosecutors in the case have cited Uhe’s previous legal troubles—multiple indecent exposure convictions required him to register as a sex offender in the state, plus a driving record that includes convictions of careless driving, failure to maintain seat belts, speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device—as reason’s Uhe should have never been granted pretrial release.